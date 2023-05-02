Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $683,000 Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 267.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 105,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 154,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 68,084 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $176.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.44.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

