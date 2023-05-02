National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $107,546,000. State Street Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $64,152,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth about $60,079,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,899,000 after buying an additional 744,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NNN opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

