Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 373.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GXO opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

