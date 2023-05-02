Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $405.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.73. The company has a market cap of $385.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.00 and a 12-month high of $407.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

