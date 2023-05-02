Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $314.17 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.92 and its 200 day moving average is $268.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

