Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.75 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,376,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $46,141,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.