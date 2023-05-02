SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.