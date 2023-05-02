ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. ON Semiconductor updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.28 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.28 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

