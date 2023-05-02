Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.75 EPS.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 8.9 %
NCLH opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.49.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.