Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.75 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 8.9 %

NCLH opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

