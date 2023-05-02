MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

MGM stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,870 shares of company stock worth $9,409,070 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

