Piper Sandler Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $310.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.86.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $299.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.35. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.