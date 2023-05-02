MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $60.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Shares of MGM opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,870 shares of company stock worth $9,409,070 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $193,609,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,271,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

