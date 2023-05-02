Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after buying an additional 395,342 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after buying an additional 695,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,603,000 after buying an additional 246,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,416,000 after buying an additional 147,367 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,294,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,099,000 after purchasing an additional 138,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

