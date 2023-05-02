3,401 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,401 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.84) to GBX 5,790 ($72.34) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE RIO opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

