iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $154.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

