Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $82,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 76,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.53. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $84.19.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

