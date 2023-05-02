Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,379 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTN opened at $243.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 100.24%.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.