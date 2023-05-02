Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

