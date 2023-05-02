Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Williams Companies by 60.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,278,000 after buying an additional 3,175,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,142,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,493,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

