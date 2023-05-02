Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,324,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 119,807 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,757,000 after buying an additional 91,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOT opened at $190.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $209.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.