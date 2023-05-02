FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 173.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HXL opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,457 shares of company stock worth $383,882. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

