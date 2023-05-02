Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $64,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 2,033.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,510,000 after purchasing an additional 220,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 26.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

VeriSign Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $224.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.49.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,810 shares in the company, valued at $131,562,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,599. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

