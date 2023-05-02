Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,097 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.5 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $198.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

