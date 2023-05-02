Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,110 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 38,318 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,971 shares of company stock worth $700,889 and have sold 34,117 shares worth $2,673,865. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $114.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

