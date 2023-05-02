Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $139.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.82. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.