Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.