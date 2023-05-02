Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $229.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.95 and a 200 day moving average of $234.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

