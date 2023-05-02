Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 61,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,098 shares of company stock worth $582,994. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

