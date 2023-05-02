Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826,237 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Zoom Video Communications worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 8,626.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 96,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 775,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,202 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

