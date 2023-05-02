Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,334 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,526,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Paylocity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $20,589,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.36.

Paylocity Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 114.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.30.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading

