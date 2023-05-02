Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,546 shares of company stock worth $7,510,409. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

