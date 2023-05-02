Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,134,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,841,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,048,000 after buying an additional 50,316 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,207,000 after buying an additional 49,994 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,057,000 after buying an additional 48,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.05. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.