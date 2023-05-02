Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

IPG opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.