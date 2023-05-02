Burney Co. Acquires New Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

RXO stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

