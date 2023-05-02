Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $170.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.