Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 6,385 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 27,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.
Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
