Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Markel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Markel by 59.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Markel by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,374.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,299.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,299.64. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading

