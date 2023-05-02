EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 13.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,536,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 371.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:EGP opened at $163.03 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $188.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.70.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

