Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.82.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,423,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 761,726 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.