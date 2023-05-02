Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,646 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in American International Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after buying an additional 3,534,049 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 498.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,460,878 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 189.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,686,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,919 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,612,000 after purchasing an additional 999,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 202.3% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,437,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 962,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.