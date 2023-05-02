Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $258,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $12.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

