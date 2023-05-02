Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $222.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

