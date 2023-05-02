Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 950 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after buying an additional 553,285 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 1,943.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after buying an additional 371,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,867,000 after buying an additional 348,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

