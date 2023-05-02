WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.
WEC Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
