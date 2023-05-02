WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.