W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $704.88.

NYSE:GWW opened at $695.96 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $671.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.61.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

