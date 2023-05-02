Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Decreases By 13.5%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXA Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AXA has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

AXA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.4742 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXA Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AXA from €32.00 ($35.16) to €34.00 ($37.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

