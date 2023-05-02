Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 4,502 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $147,019,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

