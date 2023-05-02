Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $366.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $515.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.43.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.