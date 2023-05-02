Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ladder Capital by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 67.08, a current ratio of 67.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.63%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

