Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADRGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ladder Capital by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 67.08, a current ratio of 67.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LADR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.