Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

BLX stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $652.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

See Also

